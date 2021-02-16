sourdough success

Graham's most successful sourdough loaf so far. There has been a bit of trial and error but I think he has cracked the sourdough loaf making.



I had a zoom art group meeting this evening, which worked quite well. Not the same as meeting in person, but it is nice to see the other group members and to do something a bit creative.



Pancake day today and I made savoury pancakes stuffed with salmon, monk fish and prawns in a cheese dijon and dill sauce, with salad, and crepes with lemon and sugar for lemon to follow.......... I had diet food ☹