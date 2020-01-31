Previous
Next
Jan20words by jb030958
107 / 365

Jan20words

One of the bonus words for January was carnations. So here is my photo for the day of these happy carnations.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise