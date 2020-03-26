Sign up
158 / 365
365 Roll Call Selfie
It’s me JennieB taking a selfie (which I am really not good at) for the 365 Roll Call started by my cuz Hope.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Jennie B.
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
1
365
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
25th March 2020 3:49am
365
call
roll
selfie
