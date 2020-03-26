Previous
365 Roll Call Selfie by jb030958
158 / 365

365 Roll Call Selfie

It’s me JennieB taking a selfie (which I am really not good at) for the 365 Roll Call started by my cuz Hope.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Jennie B.

I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
