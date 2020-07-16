Previous
Next
Film circles by jb030958
271 / 365

Film circles

I found these old Kodak Adventix film in a basement closet. I have no idea why I ever saved these. They have circles in the middle of each roll so I am using for julycircles2020 (and then throwing them away!)
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
74% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Oh great idea! Nice shot.
July 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise