Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
271 / 365
Film circles
I found these old Kodak Adventix film in a basement closet. I have no idea why I ever saved these. They have circles in the middle of each roll so I am using for julycircles2020 (and then throwing them away!)
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
352
photos
49
followers
36
following
74% complete
View this month »
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Latest from all albums
266
80
267
268
269
270
81
271
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
13th July 2020 9:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
film
,
julycircles2020
Mallory
ace
Oh great idea! Nice shot.
July 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close