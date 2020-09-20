Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
336 / 365
Smile
An oldie but a goodie for S. Taken just a few short weeks ago, the weather has certainly changed! It is about a 30degree drop in temperature since this was taken on Sept.3.
SeptSSubjects
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
428
photos
49
followers
32
following
92% complete
View this month »
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
3rd September 2020 2:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
beach
,
brynn
,
septssubjects
KV
ace
Sweet and so happy... we have some wonderful cool weather finally... I traded my shorts for pants today.
September 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close