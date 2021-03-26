Previous
Next
Blue bowl by jb030958
Photo 507

Blue bowl

It took me until lunch to decide what to use for “blue” day. Then it was right in front of me! My blue bowl filled with soup for lunch.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise