Photo 507
Blue bowl
It took me until lunch to decide what to use for “blue” day. Then it was right in front of me! My blue bowl filled with soup for lunch.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
2
365
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
25th March 2021 11:14pm
blue
,
bowl
,
rainbow2021
