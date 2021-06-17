Sign up
Photo 588
Guess what
Here’s a hint, these little things come in handy in the summertime when eating a certain vegetable.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
16th June 2021 8:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
what
,
guess
,
june21words
