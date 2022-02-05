Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 714
Face
Put a tiny bit of thought into the word for today instead of going with my first thought which was a photo of one of the grandkids. So here is my watch face and now that it’s a close up I can tell that the date is actually wrong 😂 .
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
896
photos
52
followers
28
following
195% complete
View this month »
707
708
709
710
711
712
713
714
Latest from all albums
709
710
711
181
712
713
182
714
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
5th February 2022 3:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
face
,
feb22words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close