Photo 716
February 14
Wishing you all a Happy Valentine’s Day!
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
13th February 2022 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
card
,
valentine
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely! Same to you.
February 14th, 2022
