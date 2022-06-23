Previous
Getting my beauty sleep🐶 by jb030958
Photo 772

Getting my beauty sleep🐶

I wish you could hear her snoring! She wakes up at 5am each morning and by 6am she's on the couch for a nap! Well she's 13 1/2 so I guess I'd do the same if I was that old!🤣
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Jennie B.

Danette Thompson ace
What a cutie.
June 23rd, 2022  
Martina
So beautifull and cute…
June 23rd, 2022  
