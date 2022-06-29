Previous
Next
A paddling by jb030958
Photo 776

A paddling

I really thought this was a gaggle of geese. But according to Google a gaggle of geese refers to when they are on land. A paddling is when they are in water! I saw this paddling on my walk through the park this morning.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise