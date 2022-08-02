Sign up
Photo 804
Feel better
My neighbor had laser eye surgery this morning. I cut these from our garden and put them on her front porch. I hope she can see them when she arrives back home.
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
0
0
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
hydrangeas
