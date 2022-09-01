Current view

Previous
Spur of the moment beach day. I decided to take a walk on the boardwalk this morning. Brought along a beach chair and now relaxing ! 😉
1st September 2022

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
