Photo 823
“Tying the knot”
My daughter Christine and her fiancé came up with this idea for their Save the Date postcards.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
Views
9
365
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
18th February 2023 3:31am
ring
sneakers
