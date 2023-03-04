Previous
Next
“Tying the knot” by jb030958
Photo 823

“Tying the knot”

My daughter Christine and her fiancé came up with this idea for their Save the Date postcards.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise