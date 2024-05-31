Previous
Up, up and away by jb030958
Up, up and away

First time seeing hot air balloons being inflated. It was interesting and fun to watch. This was in Helen, Georgia.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
