Previous
Photo 854
Turtle
This turtle was quite a bit away from the pond. Hope he/she made it back ok.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906U
Taken
12th June 2024 7:52am
Tags
turtle
