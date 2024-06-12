Previous
Turtle by jb030958
Photo 854

Turtle

This turtle was quite a bit away from the pond. Hope he/she made it back ok.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise