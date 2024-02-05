The Flamingo

When that old sun starts to sink and the day is almost done,

There stands a flamingo, tall and fine, bathing in the setting sun.

Pink as the blush when a secret's shared, or a love song softly hummed,

In the mirror of the quiet lake, two flamingos become one.



Balanced on one slender leg, like a dancer in a dream,

Underneath the twilight sky, by the still and silent stream.

His feathers catch the dying light, a sight to make hearts glow,

And all the beauty of the day, in that flamingo does show.



Then with a rush and a soft winged hush, into the dusk he flies,

A silhouette against the night, soaring through the skies.

Even as the darkness falls, and stars begin their show,

In our hearts, the image stays, of the flamingo's gentle glow.