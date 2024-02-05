Previous
The Flamingo by jbmahoney
24 / 365

The Flamingo

When that old sun starts to sink and the day is almost done,
There stands a flamingo, tall and fine, bathing in the setting sun.
Pink as the blush when a secret's shared, or a love song softly hummed,
In the mirror of the quiet lake, two flamingos become one.

Balanced on one slender leg, like a dancer in a dream,
Underneath the twilight sky, by the still and silent stream.
His feathers catch the dying light, a sight to make hearts glow,
And all the beauty of the day, in that flamingo does show.

Then with a rush and a soft winged hush, into the dusk he flies,
A silhouette against the night, soaring through the skies.
Even as the darkness falls, and stars begin their show,
In our hearts, the image stays, of the flamingo's gentle glow.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Jeff Mahoney

ace
@jbmahoney
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise