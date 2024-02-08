Previous
A Tree in the Valley by jbmahoney
27 / 365

A Tree in the Valley

8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Jeff

ace
@jbmahoney
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Great texture on the grasses! I actually live in Gahanna, we GOTTA meet, dude! Check out my email on my profile, send me a note if you are interested in being a shooting friend.
February 8th, 2024  
Beth ace
Oh so stunning! Great texture, smooth motion and fantastic composition.fav
February 8th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
WOW! Gorgeous!
February 8th, 2024  
Theresa
Beautiful lighting and great leading line
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise