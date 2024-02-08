Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
27 / 365
A Tree in the Valley
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeff
ace
@jbmahoney
27
photos
44
followers
56
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Great texture on the grasses! I actually live in Gahanna, we GOTTA meet, dude! Check out my email on my profile, send me a note if you are interested in being a shooting friend.
February 8th, 2024
Beth
ace
Oh so stunning! Great texture, smooth motion and fantastic composition.fav
February 8th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
WOW! Gorgeous!
February 8th, 2024
Theresa
Beautiful lighting and great leading line
February 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close