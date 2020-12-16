Previous
Day 351: Leaky Basket by jeanniec57
Day 351: Leaky Basket


The gasket on the strainer basket is leaking and little bubbles are forming as it does... and I had to take a picture.... LOL
16th December 2020

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
