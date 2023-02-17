Previous
Day 48: Finally.......... by jeanniec57
Day 48: Finally..........

between both of us working nights and having meetings at night Valentine's Day was pushed to tonight. It wasn't any less special even though it wasn't on the exact day.

I am a lucky woman !
JeannieC57

Milanie ace
That worked very well!
February 19th, 2023  
@milaniet It doesn't matter what date we shared ... it's just as special!
February 19th, 2023  
