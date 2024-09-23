Previous
Day 266: Baby Red Squirrels by jeanniec57
Day 266: Baby Red Squirrels

Right now, I am feeding two orphaned red squirrels and they are the cutest ! I forgot to wipe off his milk-mustache!
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
