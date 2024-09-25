Sign up
Photo 2720
Day 268: Star-Nosed Mole
Such cool animals ! This is a first for me and I have been working at the environmental center for 30 years !
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
