Previous
Next
Post Box by jeremyccc
188 / 365

Post Box

I like these old post boxes built into the wall in villages near me. The GR means it is from the reign of King George, likely to be King George V (1910-1936).
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise