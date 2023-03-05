Sign up
330 / 365
Royal Exchange bar
I like this Fortnum & Mason bar in the Royal Exchange
5th March 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
royal
,
exchange
,
fortnum
Corinne C
ace
It is not distracting from he environment and I guess you can get awesome teas there.
March 5th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
March 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
March 5th, 2023
Heather
ace
Great street capture / candid!
March 5th, 2023
