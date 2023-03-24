Sign up
HMS Belfast & Tower Bridge
HMS Belfast with Tower Bridge in the background. Taken this morning from Hays Galleria on the south bank of the river Thames
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Neil
ace
Great capture.
March 24th, 2023
