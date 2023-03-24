Previous
HMS Belfast & Tower Bridge by jeremyccc
HMS Belfast & Tower Bridge

HMS Belfast with Tower Bridge in the background. Taken this morning from Hays Galleria on the south bank of the river Thames
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details

Neil ace
Great capture.
March 24th, 2023  
