362 / 365
Fish & Chips on the beach
A delicious haddock & chips on the beach in Bexhill
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
chips
,
haddock
,
bexhill
gloria jones
ace
Great scene :)
April 6th, 2023
