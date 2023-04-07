Previous
Friendly goat by jeremyccc
363 / 365

Friendly goat

My Son’s special needs setting, the Multiple Intelligence Hub, had an Easter Egg Hunt today.

They have a few animals there including this inquisitive goat.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill ace
Nice smile. Great picture.
April 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
Smiling like Gomer Pyle! LOL! Cute!
April 7th, 2023  
