Photo 747
Pink Rhododendron
I liked this colourful rhododendron so stopped to take a photo
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
colourful
,
rhododendron
Bill Davidson
Vibrant colour.
April 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 25th, 2024
