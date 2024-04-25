Previous
Pink Rhododendron by jeremyccc
Photo 747

Pink Rhododendron

I liked this colourful rhododendron so stopped to take a photo
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Vibrant colour.
April 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise