Previous
Photo 746
HMS Belfast
HMS Belfast this morning, with Tower Bridge in the background
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Kartia
ace
Great lines and skyscape. Looks an impressive size ship.
April 24th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
@kartia
It's a WW2 Cruiser, 613 ft long. It is one of 3 surviving vessels from the fleet which supported the D Day landings at Normandy in 1944.
April 24th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely tone
April 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
April 24th, 2024
