HMS Belfast by jeremyccc
Photo 746

HMS Belfast

HMS Belfast this morning, with Tower Bridge in the background
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
Jeremy Cross
Great lines and skyscape. Looks an impressive size ship.
April 24th, 2024  
@kartia It's a WW2 Cruiser, 613 ft long. It is one of 3 surviving vessels from the fleet which supported the D Day landings at Normandy in 1944.
April 24th, 2024  
lovely tone
April 24th, 2024  
Great capture
April 24th, 2024  
