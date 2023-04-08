Previous
Very old tree by jeremyccc
Very old tree

There is a sign next to this tree in Penshurst stating it is called the Seven Sisters Tree and it’s the oldest living tree in the British Isles. Apparently it’s over 1,000 years old!
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Love the gnarliness of it!
April 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great find for a photographer
April 8th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this tree
April 8th, 2023  
