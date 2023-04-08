Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
364 / 365
Very old tree
There is a sign next to this tree in Penshurst stating it is called the Seven Sisters Tree and it’s the oldest living tree in the British Isles. Apparently it’s over 1,000 years old!
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
364
photos
30
followers
25
following
99% complete
View this month »
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
old
,
penshu
Mags
ace
Love the gnarliness of it!
April 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great find for a photographer
April 8th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of this tree
April 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close