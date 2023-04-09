Sign up
Happy Easter from Eastbourne
My lovely wife and son on a walk along the seafront today
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
365
photos
30
followers
25
following
100% complete
Tags
walk
,
easter
,
eastbourne
Anita W
Nice one!
April 9th, 2023
