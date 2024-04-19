Sign up
Previous
Photo 741
Tulip close-up
It was nice to see some sunshine after a rain shower
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
741
photos
49
followers
29
following
203% complete
View this month »
734
735
736
737
738
739
740
741
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
19th April 2024 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close
,
tulip
,
up
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
April 19th, 2024
