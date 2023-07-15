Previous
Fuchsia after the rain by jeremyccc
Photo 462

Fuchsia after the rain

Photo taken in our front garden this morning
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
Really pretty! Love that purple peeping through!
July 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful close up
July 15th, 2023  
