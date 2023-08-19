Previous
Back in Spain by jeremyccc
Photo 497

Back in Spain

We flew to Spain today and my autistic Son is pleased we took the same little villa as last year.

The pool and outside seating area is looking inviting in the evening sun.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Jeremy Cross

Bill ace
Looks lovely. Have a nice time.
August 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful pool! Enjoy!
August 19th, 2023  
