Previous
Photo 497
Back in Spain
We flew to Spain today and my autistic Son is pleased we took the same little villa as last year.
The pool and outside seating area is looking inviting in the evening sun.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
2
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
497
photos
32
followers
30
following
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
497
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
19th August 2023 8:06pm
Tags
pool
,
spain
,
villa
Bill
ace
Looks lovely. Have a nice time.
August 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful pool! Enjoy!
August 19th, 2023
