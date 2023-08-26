Sign up
Photo 504
Birthday Celebration
Had a terrific meal at a lovely restaurant called Vall de Cavall to celebrate my Mum’s 80th birthday
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
de
,
vall
,
cavall
