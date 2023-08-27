Previous
A view of Javea by jeremyccc
Photo 505

A view of Javea

A view over Javea and the bay to Cabo San Antonio and Montgo mountain.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Fantastic view!
August 27th, 2023  
