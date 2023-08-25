Sign up
Previous
Photo 503
Plumbago
I love the delicate blue of this plumbago in the evening liy
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
496
497
498
499
500
501
502
503
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
25th August 2023 5:30pm
Tags
blue
,
plumbago
,
javea
Peter
ace
Gorgeous tones, detail and composition Jeremy:)
August 25th, 2023
