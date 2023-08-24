Sign up
Previous
Photo 502
Montgo Mountain
Many people say it looks like the shape of an elephant’s head
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
1
0
Jeremy Cross
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
502
photos
33
followers
30
following
502
Tags
mountain
,
elephant
,
montgo
Mags
Great shot! It does look like an elephant's head.
August 24th, 2023
