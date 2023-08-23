Sign up
Photo 501
Unusual church
The ‘fishermans’ church in Javea Port has an unusual design with the roof on the inside resembling the hull of a boat
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
501
photos
33
followers
30
following
137% complete
494
495
496
497
498
499
500
501
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
23rd August 2023 11:47am
Tags
church
,
boat
,
javea
Mags
ace
How unique and interesting!
August 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is spectacular. Great POV.
August 23rd, 2023
