Unusual church by jeremyccc
Unusual church

The ‘fishermans’ church in Javea Port has an unusual design with the roof on the inside resembling the hull of a boat
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
How unique and interesting!
August 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is spectacular. Great POV.
August 23rd, 2023  
