Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 500
Swimming in the sea
My Son likes to swim out to the raft off the pebbly beach next to Javea marina.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
500
photos
33
followers
30
following
136% complete
View this month »
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
500
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
22nd August 2023 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
swimming
,
javea
Bill
ace
Looks like he’s enjoying himself.
August 22nd, 2023
Peter
ace
Looks like great fun well captured Jeremy:)
August 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great portrait of your son. It looks like a wonderful place to swim. At least you have a sunny summer!
August 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Looks fabulous!
August 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close