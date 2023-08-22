Previous
Swimming in the sea by jeremyccc
Swimming in the sea

My Son likes to swim out to the raft off the pebbly beach next to Javea marina.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill ace
Looks like he’s enjoying himself.
August 22nd, 2023  
Peter ace
Looks like great fun well captured Jeremy:)
August 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great portrait of your son. It looks like a wonderful place to swim. At least you have a sunny summer!
August 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Looks fabulous!
August 22nd, 2023  
