Previous
Tower Bridge at night by jeremyccc
Photo 529

Tower Bridge at night

I snapped this photo of Tower Bridge as I walked home over London Bridge tonight
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
How marvelous!
September 20th, 2023  
Heather ace
Fabulous night capture, Jeremy! Love the lights on the water and on the Bridge especially! Fav
September 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise