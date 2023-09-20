Sign up
Tower Bridge at night
I snapped this photo of Tower Bridge as I walked home over London Bridge tonight
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
20th September 2023 9:43pm
Tags
night
bridge
tower
Mags
ace
How marvelous!
September 20th, 2023
Heather
ace
Fabulous night capture, Jeremy! Love the lights on the water and on the Bridge especially! Fav
September 20th, 2023
