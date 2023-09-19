Previous
Horse riding by jeremyccc
Horse riding

I took my autistic Son riding this afternoon and they take protection seriously these days with a body protector as well as a helmet.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Corinne C ace
Nice portrait. He seems to enjoy it.
September 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Ready to ride! Nice capture.
September 19th, 2023  
