Family photo

I went for a walk in the countryside with my wife and son yesterday and took this photo with my phone.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill Davidson
A very lovely image.
September 18th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Sweet!
September 18th, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh so precious!
September 18th, 2023  
