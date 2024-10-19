Previous
Kensington Palace by jeremyccc
Photo 924

Kensington Palace

The ornate ceiling of the King’s Drawing Room at Kensington Palace, painted in the early 1700’s
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
