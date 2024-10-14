Previous
Kent Countryside by jeremyccc
Photo 919

Kent Countryside

The Kent countryside still looking green. Photo taken last week when it wasn’t raining!
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene
October 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
A delightful country scene.
October 14th, 2024  
Heather ace
So lush and pretty! Love the sheep as a bonus! Fav
October 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise