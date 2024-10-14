Sign up
Photo 919
Kent Countryside
The Kent countryside still looking green. Photo taken last week when it wasn’t raining!
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
8th October 2024 9:47am
Tags
sun
,
countryside
,
kent
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely scene
October 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
A delightful country scene.
October 14th, 2024
Heather
ace
So lush and pretty! Love the sheep as a bonus! Fav
October 14th, 2024
