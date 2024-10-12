Previous
Hot lips by jeremyccc
Hot lips

Salvia 'hot lips' with dew in the morning sun in our garden
Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
gloria jones ace
Very nice.
October 12th, 2024  
