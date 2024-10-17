Sign up
Photo 922
St James Garlickhythe
Another Church in the City of London by Sir Christopher Wren
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
922
photos
47
followers
29
following
252% complete
Heather
ace
I like your pov for this capture, Jeremy! You have us looking up! Fav
October 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
That's a lovely church and capture.
October 18th, 2024
