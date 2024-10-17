Previous
St James Garlickhythe by jeremyccc
Photo 922

St James Garlickhythe

Another Church in the City of London by Sir Christopher Wren
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
I like your pov for this capture, Jeremy! You have us looking up! Fav
October 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
That's a lovely church and capture.
October 18th, 2024  
