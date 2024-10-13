Previous
A countryside stroll by jeremyccc
A countryside stroll

My wife and I took our son for a walk in the countryside this morning
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
How precious!
October 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 13th, 2024  
