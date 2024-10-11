Previous
Rose in the morning by jeremyccc
Rose in the morning

I like the morning dew sparkling in the sun on this rose in our garden this morning
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags
Love the dew drops! Such a beautiful rose and capture.
October 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
October 11th, 2024  
