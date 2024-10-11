Sign up
Previous
Photo 916
Rose in the morning
I like the morning dew sparkling in the sun on this rose in our garden this morning
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
2
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
11th October 2024 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
rose
,
dew
Mags
ace
Love the dew drops! Such a beautiful rose and capture.
October 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 11th, 2024
