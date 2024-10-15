Sign up
Previous
Photo 920
The Painted Hall
Today my wife and I visited the spectacular Painted Hall at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th October 2024 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hall
,
greenwich
,
painted
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 15th, 2024
